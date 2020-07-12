Hot and humid weather will continue this week as highs approach the mid and upper 90s with heat index values well over 100. While rain chances are minimal, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy, and mild. Temperatures will fall to near 70 with the chance of a stray shower before midnight. However, most of us won’t see rain. Winds light and variable.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The heat will build on Monday and Tuesday, but the humidity will be just low enough to not make it too muggy. It’ll still be hot though with highs in the mid 90s and a mostly sunny sky. Even with lower humidity, heat index values will approach 100 at times.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We’ll bump rain chances up to 40% for Wednesday and Thursday, but even then, not everyone will see a shower or storm. That will allow temperatures to rise to the mid and upper 90s and, with higher humidity, heat index values will approach 110. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Rain chances will be relatively low for the end of the week and the weekend, but a stray shower or storm is still possible. Otherwise, we’ll remain hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. With heat index values approaching 110 in the afternoon and evening, you’ll need to take extra precautions if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

