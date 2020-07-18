We’re used to it by this point, but the heat and humidity will continue for the upcoming week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values approaching 105 at times. Rain chances will remain low through Monday, but pop-up storms will be possible for the remainder of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will prevail tonight as temperatures fall to the mid 70s. We’ll stay muggy overnight with just a light southeasterly wind.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: We’ll continue to see a similar weather pattern for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values closer to 105 in the afternoon. You can expect plenty of sunshine for Sunday and Monday with just a few passing clouds. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but overall rain chances are very low.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Hot and humid weather will continue for the remainder of the week and even into the weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s each afternoon. Chances for pop-up storms will increase slightly through the week, but still not everyone will see rain each day. Overall, rainfall amounts look to be less than an inch across the area for the next seven days. However, if you’re lucky enough to see a quick downpour, it will help to cool you down a few degrees.

