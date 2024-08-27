Heat intensifies through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees the next few days. By late week, an increase in moisture and hopefully rain chances should knock temps down to near late August normals.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with daytime highs soaring to near 100 degrees. Thankfully, drier air will be hanging on across the region…limiting any heat index issues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Just a few clouds overnight with lows near 70 degrees – still pleasant enough.

WEDNESDAY: Sun early should give way to scattered cloud coverage by afternoon as moisture increases from the south. Depending on how fast the moisture arrives will dictate whether or not we see 100 degree heat potential yet again. For now, we’re forecasting upper 90s area-wide. A rogue shower could also move in from the south after 5 PM.

REST OF WEEK: As our near weeks-long heat dome finally breaks down, we should see at least isolated rain & storm coverage beginning Thursday into the weekend. This is fairly common for late August, something we haven’t seen much this month!