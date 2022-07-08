Heat Staying in Place, Storm Chances Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat and humidity ruling the air, highs staying in the upper 90s with some cities reaching 100. Heat advisories stay in place as heat index values are exceeding 100! Drier air will follow the approaching front along with increased storm chances.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures nearing 100, heat index values ranging from 105 to 112. Heat advisories will remain in effect while some places may observe an excessive heat warning. A 20% chance of scattered showers/t-storms this afternoon. Lows tonight will land near 75.

SATURDAY: Staying hot with highs in the upper 90s, lows range from the mid to upper 70s. A marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for Saturday afternoon lasting through the night. The main threat for these storms is damaging winds. You may stay informed through the WCBI app or online!

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 94 and low near 74. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms through the day. Drier air will follow a front passing late Saturday afternoon. Note drier air does not mean cooler air but it will feel a little less muggy outside.