Heat wave continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be near triple digits the next few days. Some relief still looks to arrive for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun through the day with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. Heat index numbers will hover near 110°, and heat advisories and warnings are in effect.

THU/FRI: Brutal heat continues. Highs will be near 100° both days!

WEEKEND: Heat & humidity continue, but with the added potential of a few cooling showers each afternoon. Otherwise, expect highs near 100° Saturday and in the mid/upper 90s Sunday.