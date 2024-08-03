Heat will persist as we push into August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot, dry, and sunny weekend ahead with those conditions persisting into late next week.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front has passed through our area, meaning conditions are going to really dry out for the weekend. Behind that front is a high pressure system that will settle in and plop some dry air over us, suppressing our rain chances for the next week. That will also limit clouds for the most part, allowing abundant sunshine to heat us up into the mid to upper nineties both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be a touch warmer. Both nights will be seasonable and clear, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

THE WORK WEEK: Dry, hot, and stiff will be the story for the week. It is a very Dog Days of Summer type forecast. Light winds, clear skies, and oppressive heat. Temperatures may reach the triple digits by mid week. One silver lining is that the dry air over top of us will allow humidity values to not be too intolerable, and therefore shouldn’t rocket up the heat index.

TROPICAL NOTE: Tropical depression 4 has formed near Cuba, and is expected to become Debby sometime Saturday. This poses no threat to our region with the current track taking it into the Big Bend of Florida. It will bring intense rainfall among other threats to Florida through the Carolinas, but we should easily be in the clear.