Heavy clouds holding

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds keeping out afternoon warmth, but locking in moisture and mild temperatures overnight.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds have been with us all day, keeping temperatures MUCH cooler than expected. Those clouds will continue through the overnight, allowing temperatures to only drop into the middle 50s. Wind gusts will continue to be possible at 20MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Going to be another mostly cloudy/overcast day. Temperatures will potentially work out of the 60s, reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon. The breeze will continue to have moments of 20MPH wind gusts. Temperatures overnight will hold onto some warmth and moisture, only dropping into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Gearing up for the front. It is looking to be a warm and potentially muggy day, as moisture has continued pulling North the past several days. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the middle 70s, though excessive clouds may keep it a little cooler. Showers will start up through the later part of the day, continuing through the end of the week.