Heavy jacket weather on Friday then rain jacket weather Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain and snow moved through portions of the region this morning, then colder air arrived this afternoon

TONIGHT: Overcast early then gradually becoming clear overnight with lows in the low-20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued cool, with highs in the low-40s. East wind 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-20s. East wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another cold front will be closing in on our region by Saturday evening. Showers are expected to hold off until Saturday night, but rain may become heavy at times. By Sunday, we expected scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some storms may be strong with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Once the cold front moves through Sunday afternoon, much colder air will begin to arrive.