Heavy rain builds in Tuesday evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several nice, dry days, heavy rain and more unsettled weather are back in the forecast starting Tuesday PM.

TUESDAY: Clouds will slowly increase through the day, and rain is likely to spread in from the west after 5 PM. Highs should reach the upper 70s area-wide even as clouds build.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rainy! Expect widespread rain, becoming heavy at times through the night. A few rumbles are likely as well, but no severe weather is expected as the air will be too stable.

WEDNESDAY: Tuesday night’s rain will slowly develop south/southeast, temporarily stealing the moisture for the northern half of the state. Therefore, we expect much lower rain coverage through the day…but clouds will likely linger.

THU/BEYOND: Moisture does return Thursday, and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to follow suit. Yet another upper low is set to evolve through the end of the week into the weekend, and this will likely translate to several days of some rain chances through Sunday.