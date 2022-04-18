Heavy rain caused more flooding issues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The heavy rain from this weekend caused more flooding issues for a Columbus neighborhood.

These photos were taken by a resident in the area of Azalea and Gardenia Drive this morning.

He says the area, which includes the North Havenwoods apartment complex, has suffered on-going flooding problems due to curbside drains getting blocked.

The resident told WCBI he called the Columbus Department of Public Works which responded to the scene at around 11:15 am.

The resident says the team will be working throughout the week to resolve the problem.