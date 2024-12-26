Heavy rain early Friday, severe storm risk Saturday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a round of heavy rain early Friday, attention will shift to strong & severe storm possibilities Saturday afternoon and night.

OVERNIGHT: Initially dry weather will give way to heavy rain overspreading most of the region in the wee hours of Friday morning. A few storms could be in the mix as well, and there could be a storm or two strong enough to product gusty winds up to 40-60 mph. All in all, the severe weather risk is low…and we do not see any tornado potential.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain and embedded storms are likely through at least mid-morning, but gradual drying and even some clearing is possible by afternoon. Temperatures should slowly rise into the 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is likely to start dry with some patchy dense fog. Through the day, warmer, more unstable air is expected to surge northward into central & northern MS. The northern extent of the most favorable thunderstorm energy remains uncertain, and this will ultimately help dictate the areal extent and magnitude of potential severe weather. For now, plan on scattered to numerous storms Saturday afternoon and night with all severe hazards possible (hail, wind, tornado). Storms should gradually exit after midnight Saturday. Sunday will bring gradually clearing conditions, but temperatures stay in the 60s for afternoon highs.

NEXT WEEK: Above average temps stick around at least through Tuesday before some colder air invades again toward mid-week.