Heavy Rain Possible Today

TODAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain possible all day, with the best chance for rain coming in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise overcast skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Precipitable water values are around 2 inches for the entire day, so some spots could see excessive rainfall. Overall rain chance at around 90%.

OVERNIGHT: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Rain chance around 50%.

TUESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Again the threat will exist for excessive rainfall in some spots. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm coverage 60%.

WED-FRI: Scattered to numerous storms possible each day. Highs in the upper 80s. Some spots could see excessive rainfall, especially any spots that see multiple thunderstorms in one day. Overall shower and thunderstorm coverage at least 50%.

WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance around 50%.