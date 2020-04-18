Heavy rain and storms are once again likely on Sunday as a storm system approaches. The worst of the severe weather will stay to our south, but some storms south of Highway 82 could turn severe. Rain will exit by the evening, leaving us drier for Monday and Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area with rain chances increasing after 2am. Some thunder and maybe a little small hail are possible by sunrise. Lows will be in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Our first round of storms will move through in the morning hours, bringing a chance of heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. It looks like we will dry out closer to lunchtime before our next round of storms moves in after 1pm. Most of us won’t see any severe weather at all on Sunday, but the ingredients will be in place along south of Highway 82 in the afternoon and evening. There, storms are capable of producing damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. Everyone else will likely just see heavy rain and some thunder. However, this is still a threat worth watching, especially if you’re in the Level 3 or 4 risk areas. All severe weather will exit by 10pm, leaving us with just a few isolated showers overnight. 1-3″ of rain can be expected before all is said and done, which could lead to some localized flash flooding.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A few clouds will linger on Monday, but it’s likely that we’ll see at least a little sunshine. Tuesday looks to be the sunniest day of the week with just a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday, climbing into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Yet another storm system will bring increased chances for rain and storm activity by the middle of the week. Storms will start to enter the area Wednesday afternoon and persist through much of the day on Thursday. Afternoon highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The majority of the rain and storm activity will exit by Friday, leaving us mostly dry for the end of the week. However, a few showers can’t be ruled out on Friday and even into Saturday. We’ll be back closer to 80 by Friday.

