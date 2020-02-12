Heavy rainfall leaves several areas underwater in Webster County

Ditches, parks,and residential areas are overflowing with water. Even though some of water has gone down, people are getting ready for the next round of severe weather.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Webster County residents woke up Tuesday morning to find their yards underwater.

Nearly five inches of rain fell on Monday and that total has been bound to increase during the week.

- Advertisement -

Ditches, parks, and residential areas are overflowing with water.

Even though some of the water has gone down, people are getting ready for the next round of severe weather.

Every time it rains in Webster County, Edward Womack expects the worst.

“If it comes just an inch of rain it’ll put water back up here right now,” said Womack.

Heavy rainfall left his backyard completely saturated.

Womack said this wasn’t the first time his yard has flooded.

“Last time, it started coming out the of the road through my driveway. If we haven’t got these sandbags to keep the water out it would’ve been two inches coming into my house,” said Womack.

He is also relying on some pumps to help clear up most of the water.

“I have a shed behind the house and it has two pumps back there. I have a four inch pipe that’ll go through the levee that has a valve where I can open it and close it. When the yard starts filling up with water, we turn those two pumps on and keep the water pumped out of the backyard,” said Womack.

Webster County EMA Director Barry Rushing said it’s been a battle tending to each flooded area.

“We got a lot of rain and it’s the most I’ve seen in a long time, and it’s backed up some of the areas that have been flooded that I know of. We have some culverts washed out and also a lot of roads are being temporarily closed. This time it’s McCarter, Cole, and Hooper Roads are closed,” said Rushing.

That’s why Rushing urged residents to keep a close eye on the weather and the rising water.

“We are keeping on watch and will have our equipment ready and do things we need to do just in case something does happen,” said Rushing.

“Everybody be careful because this weather is still coming,” said Womack.

McCarter, Cole, and Hooper Roads will remain closed until further notice.