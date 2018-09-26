Heavy Rain Makes For Flooded Roads In Parts Of Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rainfall meant roads in some parts of Union County were covered up.

Union County received eight inches of rain in the span of a few hours. The deluge flooded yards, washed out a culvert in Blue Springs and even caused a mudslide on a portion of Highway 178.

“We don’t usually have those in Union County,” said Curt Clayton, Director of the Union County Emergency Management Agency.

Some roads, such as County Road 121, were even tough for four-wheelers to navigate.

“Guys on the four-wheeler said their motor was underwater, so I wouldn’t going to go through there,” said Union County Resident Dan Wilson.

“I suggest anybody, if it’s going to hit your door, don’t go,” said Union County resident Mickey Frank Robinson.

Some motorists did try and drive across water covered roadways and had to be rescued by first responders.

“When they pull up to most of them, the water’s moving. If it doesn’t look deep and they’re in a hurry to go somewhere, they drive right through it and don’t make it,” Clayton said.

Although water has receded on some county roads, officials warn there could be troubles in other parts of the county as the rain water drains off.

“All the water we’ve had on the southeastern part of our county is going to be traveling to the west down toward the Lone Star area, which comes into the Tallahatchie, and we usually have a lot of trouble there,” Clayton said.

Clayton and his team will monitor conditions and alert the public through local media and the CODE RED Emergency APP whenever water covers the roads.

The mudslide on Highway 178 was cleared before lunch time.