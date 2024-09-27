Helene inland, rain chances Friday into weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances pick back up Friday into parts of the weekend thanks to moisture from Helene. Nicer weather returns next week.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase through the morning as rain develops toward midday into the afternoon. The heaviest and steadiest rain looks to be in far northern and northwestern MS, on the fringes of our coverage area. Highs will remain in the 60s north and reach the mid 70s for US 82 southward. Breezy west winds will also pick up through the day, gusting up to 30+ mph at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Steady showers are likely for most of the region, primarily for areas north of US 82. Rain intensity will vary from location to location, but the higher rain amounts will likely be from US 278 northward toward the TN state line. Temperatures will remain in the 60s with a steady breeze.

WEEKEND: Clouds will linger much of the day Saturday with scattered light rain or areas of drizzle. Highs will stay in the 70s with gradually diminishing winds in the afternoon. Sunday holds a better chance of partial clearing through the day, though some spotty showers will remain possible.

NEXT WEEK: Trending warmer! Highs will bounce back into the 80s starting Monday w/plenty of sunshine returning as well.