TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the most popular musicals on Broadway is brought to the stage of Tupelo’s Lyric Theatre this weekend.

More than 50 cast, crew and orchestra members have been working on music and dialogue for “Hello Dolly” for more than two months.

- Advertisement -

There are many colorful costumes and eye catching sets and props. “Hello Dolly ” runs Friday and Saturday evening, along with a Saturday matinee.

For more information go to tct.ms