Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help continues to pour in for those affected by the water crisis in Jackson.

Congregations of the Northeast Mississippi State Baptist Convention have been conducting water drives.

Churches from Lowndes, Noxubee, and Clay Counties have collected 12 hundred cases of water to help those in the Capital City.

That water was loaded up and delivered to Jackson today.

Many members have families affected by the water crisis, but beyond that Doctor Stan McCrary of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus says it’s just the right thing to do.

“When you’re in need, nothing else matters Your skin color – your political affiliation – your church denomination. When you need help, you need help. So, that supersedes all, anything else, anyone else may try to put in as a hamper or a roadblock. Love really conquers all,” said Dr. Stan McCrary, friendship MBC.

Another truck was being loaded in Tupelo. The two crews plan to meet in Jackson to distribute the water.