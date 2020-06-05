Help needed finding 14-year-old Walnut autistic teen

Law enforcement has asked for help finding a missing autistic teenager.

Nathan Alexander Covarrubias was last seen May 29, near County Road 722 in Walnut.

- Advertisement -

He is 5’7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was brown hair and brown eyes. Covarrubias was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve t-shirt and khaki pants.

Covarrubias has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.

The Walnut Police Department, Alcorn and Tippah County Sheriff’s Offices, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are helping with the search.

Anyone who has information on Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. People can also call the FBI Jackson Field office at 601-948-5000.