PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies need help finding a missing woman.

21 year-old Blakley Madison Thompson has not been heard or seen from in about two months.

- Advertisement -

Thompson’s husband told investigators that several family members had not spoken with her in several weeks.

The missing woman has auburn hair, green eyes, and is about four feet 11 inches tall.

If you know where she is call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.