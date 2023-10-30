Help needed: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seeks identity of man in photo

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they think stole and sunk a truck.

And they have a pretty clear picture of who they’re looking for.

The man seen in this image captured from a security camera is believed to be responsible for stealing a flatbed truck and later ditching in the Tombigbee River.

The boat was found submerged at the 278 boat ramp near Amory.

Investigators said it was stolen on or around October 21.

If you can identify the man in the video, or have any other information about this crime, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

