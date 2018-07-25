Henry Clay Hotel celebrates longtime employee

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents at the Henry Clay Hotel designated Wednesday, Dee Mathis Day.

Tears of joy flow from Diedra Mathis’s face as residents held a surprise party for her.

Mathis has been the Director of Resident Services at Henry Clay in downtown West Point since 2003.

West Point’s mayor, along with residents wanted to show their appreciation for all of the hours and effort she puts into making Henry Clay what it is.

Mathis says she’s grateful for the Henry Clay Community.

“They’ve went over and above and this is what it’s all about, loved and being loved. There’s nothing like having a Henry Clay family,” said Mathis.

Celebrating 15 years of service, Mathis says she looks forward to many more with the Henry Clay Community.