Here comes the rain again

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More frontal boundaries arrive to the region bringing more rain chances through next week.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive this afternoon and becomes more widespread overnight. Can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder.

SUNDAY: Rain continues through the morning but most of it should move out by lunchtime. Clouds stay in place but we’ll see some clearing by evening. Daytime highs land near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We are starting the week dry with temperatures in the 50s. More rain arrives Tuesday. Wednesday will be our second break before more widespread showers move in on Thursday. We seem to dry out by the end of the week with temperatures dropping down to the low 50s.