Heritage Academy host Q and U wedding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Q” and “U” – you always see them together. It’s like they were made for each other.

Well, today at Heritage Academy, they made it official.

Elementary students were cordially invited to the Wedding of Miss “Q” and Mister “U”.

The wedding party and guests dressed their best as they celebrated the union of the two letters.

Miss Edwards’ class held the mock wedding as a fun way to illustrate a language lesson on how the letter “U” almost always follows the letter “Q” in words.

The visual and memorable reminder is based on the book “The Wedding of Q and U”.

We don’t know where the couple will be honeymooning, perhaps Queensland, Australia or maybe Quebec.