Herrington faces new charge in death of Jimmie Jay Lee

Timothy Herrington is charged with tampering with evidence and capital murder after discovery of Lee's remains

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – Timothy Herrington Junior was led away in handcuffs moments after he was re-indicted on a charge of capital murder of former Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee. He also faces a new charge, of tampering with evidence.

The new charge comes a little more than a week after deer hunters found what turned out to be Lee’s remains in Carroll County.

Lee’s parents say they are relieved and optimistic.

“At the end of the day, we can only trust in the courts, the law, and push forward, but more than anything, we are trusting in God,” said Jimmie Lee Jr., Lee’s Dad.

The 20-year-old Ole Miss student was last seen on July 8, 2022. Herrington was arrested, and charged with Lee’s murder. Investigators say Herrington was trying to cover up a relationship between himself and Lee.

In December, Herrington stood trial, but it ended in a hung jury. Herrington’s defense focused on a lack of direct evidence. With the identification of the remains, that has changed.

Herrington pled not guilty to both charges during his arraignment. Judge Kelly Luther ordered Herrington jailed, until a bond hearing.

Friends of the Lee family say the new developments could blow the case wide open.

“I am ecstatic, I am ecstatic, he needs to be locked up, this family has waited more than 900 days for justice,” said Tracie Williams.

A hearing is set for February 21st, the judge will decide if Herrington will be held without bond on the capital murder charge. The state also expected to announce if they will seek the death penalty this time around.

Neither the prosecution nor defense attorneys had any comment. Lee’s family will hold a memorial service in the near future, now that his remains have been found and identified.