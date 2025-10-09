Herrington retrial to use a jury from Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The capital murder retrial for Sheldon Timothy Herrington Junior will use a jury selected from Madison County.

The change of venue was granted after his attorneys argued he couldn’t get a fair trial in Lafayette County, because of extensive media coverage.

Herrington has been accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee in 2022.

His first trial ended in a mistrial last December.

Herrington remains in the Lafayette County jail.

The retrial is set to begin on December 1.

