‘High School Musical 2’ coming to the stage in Fulton

IAHS Indian Players to present popular musical

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – A popular Disney movie is coming to the stage in Itawamba County.

For this musical, the popular East High gang is about to get the summer started and they all get jobs at a country club. What follows is a summer tale of teen adventures, culminating with a talent show.

The IAHS Indian Players actually started work on ‘ High School Musical 2″ more than a year ago, but had to scrap plans for the annual production because of covid restrictions. Valerie Blake is the choreographer for this musical extravaganza.

“At this point, we’re very ready to move on to our next project, but we are very excited to show this to everyone, I feel like it’s something very nice, back to normal type thing that the community can get involved in,” Blake said.

There are about fifty students in the production. Some of those students were seniors last year and were invited back to play the roles they had worked so hard on.

“Once you learn it, once you do it, like five times, it’s like muscle memory now, we kind of just picked it back up where we left off and it’s kind of like a second home to all of us,” said Laura Johnson, who plays ‘Sharpay.’

“It’s amazing, I don’t know what I would without Mrs. Blake and the Indian Players, we’ve all gotten so close this year because it’s been drawn out so much,” said Camron Cowart, who plays ‘Gabriella.’

All proceeds from the performances go back into the drama and theatre program at the school.

“We give senior scholarships to students who have been in two high school productions, who apply for the senior scholarships, and we also have a nice banquet at the end of the year to honor cast and crew,” said Vicky Blake, director of the IAHS Indian Players.

High School Musical 2 runs from February the 17th through the 20th.

Performances are at the old Fulton Grammar School and take place at 7 pm on February 17, 18, and 19. A matinee is set for 2 pm on the 20th.

Tickets can be purchased at the High School office or at Fulton City Hall.