High School senior dies in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – We have new information about the accident that took the life of a Lamar County High School senior, just days away from graduation.

The crash happened on Highway 96, about two miles from the Mississippi state line, on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s about 9 miles west of Millport.

18-year-old Chaney Livingston died at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports Livingston’s car collided head-on with an 18-wheeler.

State troopers continue to investigate that crash.

