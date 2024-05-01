High School senior dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – We have new information about the accident that took the life of a Lamar County High School senior, just days away from graduation.
The crash happened on Highway 96, about two miles from the Mississippi state line, on Tuesday afternoon.
That’s about 9 miles west of Millport.
18-year-old Chaney Livingston died at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports Livingston’s car collided head-on with an 18-wheeler.
State troopers continue to investigate that crash.