High School Seniors, Community College Students ‘Connect’ At Career Fair

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – High school seniors and community college students who are ready to enter the workforce had a job fair of their own.

The Community Development Foundation sponsored the “Connect” Career Expo. Seniors from fifteen high schools in Pontotoc, Union and Lee County were targeted for the first ever “Connect” event.

Community college students were also invited to see some of the career choices offered by a variety of companies and industries in the area.

“About fifty percent of our high school graduates do not go to college so they’re coming out of high school in about 30 days and they will be looking for a job and so we wanted to present those opportunities to them in our community to keep our local talent local,” said Gina Black, with the CDF.

More than thirty businesses were represented at the “Connect Career Expo.” Organizers hope to make the expo an annual event.