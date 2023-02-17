High school seniors in Lowndes County attend college, career fair

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As their last year of high school winds down, some Lowndes County seniors are working on their post-graduation plans.

The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted a college and career fair to help them with those plans.

High school seniors from around the district had a chance to meet with recruiters from several colleges and universities, as well as representatives from area businesses.

Organizers said it’s a good way for students to see a variety of options, including some that are close to home.

“Many of these students are still undecided as seniors as to what they may want to do. So, we just wanted to build a bridge and have a way for them to have contacts. If they’re thinking about ‘Hey, I’m not sure – maybe I want to go to work’, we’ve got a number of industry partners that are here today who are willing to accept applications on the spot,” said Susan McClelland, Director of Lowndes County Career and Technical Center.

This was the first time for the Career and Technical Center to host the College and Career Fair.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter