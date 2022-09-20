High school students participate in college and career fair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors in Calhoun County high schools were able to talk with professionals from different career fields and also visit with representatives from colleges across the region.

It was part of the annual College and career fair for the Calhoun County School District. More than 35 representatives from businesses, government agencies, and colleges were at the MSU Extension Offices in Pittsboro for the event this morning.

WCBI’s Allie Martin talked to the juniors and seniors about television news and the best ways to get a foot in the door.

“Every student is not able to leave out of the county and go to these places, so by us bringing these places to them, it allows them to explore different careers, talk to different employers, and see what colleges offer and if they’re a good fit for their college,” said Alisha Jackson, a Calhoun County teacher.

“Gives you a better outlook and outreach to see and be able to communicate with people from different colleges so you can get a better image of what they are showing,” said Dakota Willis, a senior at Calhoun County High School.

A career fair for third and fourth graders is set for the end of October and WCBI will have a booth there as well.