High-speed chase leads law enforcement across county, state lines

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A high-speed chase in Lowndes County ended in a crash across the state line.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the incident started yesterday afternoon.

The crashed-out car you see was reported stolen.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI his deputies were told a stolen car could be in the county. They attempted to stop the car but the driver hit the gas pedal.

The pursuit went into Pickens County and that’s where it ended.

Malik Stallings is facing charges in Noxubee and Pickens Counties.

No mugshot was available this morning.

Stallings remains in the Pickens County Jail and is awaiting the extradition process to begin.

