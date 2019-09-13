Hot weather continues through the weekend and into next week, but lower humidity will keep the heat index a little lower than what we’re used to. Chances for rain will be minimal over the next week, but a shower or quick storm is possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A pretty nice night for high school football once the sun starts to set. We’ll be into the 80s by 7pm before we hit our low of 71 early Saturday morning. Mostly clear skies.

SATURDAY: Another hot day across the area with highs climbing into the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. Heat index values will be in the 100°-105° range, so stay hydrated if you plan to be outside. A stray shower or quick storm is possible, but most will be dry and any showers won’t last long at all.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100. Again, a shower is possible, but we’re not expecting any significant rainfall.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: The same trend continues into the week with no real weather-maker expected. Mostly sunny skies with the chance for a very isolated shower. Don’t plan on any relief from the heat as highs will still be in the mid 90s.

