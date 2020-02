LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments for a Lowndes County driver, after going through floodwaters.

Volunteer firefighters and deputies were called to Plum Nellie Road, just after noon on Friday.

Lowndes County deputies said an elderly woman tried driving through the high water.

The current took her Toyota SUV off the road and slammed it against some trees.

She was able to get out and walk to dry land and was not injured.