Highlights: Booneville and Saltillo both fall in Game 1 of state title series

By
Jon Sokoloff
-
0
1

Highlights: Booneville (3A) fell to Magee 6-3 and Saltillo (5A) lost to Pascagoula 12-1 in their Game 1s of their state title series. They both return to the field Thursday at 4 and 7 PM for Game 2.

