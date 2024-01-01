Highs return to average New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Highs on Sunday reached the low-60s but that will all change on Monday. A cold front will pass as we ring in the New Year. It will keep temperatures near average to start 2024. Highs remain in the upper-40s to near 50 for much of the week. A rain chance returns on Wednesday. We will dry out for a couple of days before a more substantial rain chance comes Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: New Year’s Eve will be dry and cold. Expect temperatures to drop from the 40s and into the 30s. Overnight lows will be near freezing.

MONDAY: 2024 begins with temperatures slightly below average. Highs on Monday will be near 50. Morning clouds will clear in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: The effects of the cold front that passed Sunday night will be felt late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be dry with a high near 50. Showers return on Wednesday. They will be most consistent for our southern communities. After a couple of dry days to end the week, rain comes back on Saturday.