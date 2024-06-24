Highway 182/MLK corridor in Starkville gets more than $20M grant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For years, it was one of the main highways through Starkville. But U.S. Highway 82 now winds north of the city, leaving the original road, Highway 182, in need of attention.

A project to revitalize the 182/MLK corridor got a big boost on Friday. According to Senator Roger Wicker’s office, a grant of more than $20 million was awarded to the city of Starkville to complete construction.

The project will reconstruct the eastern end of the corridor from Old West Point to Jackson Street, complete a portion of the streetscape on the western end from Henderson to Long Street, and install pedestrian lighting and street trees for the entire length of the project area.

The first phase of the project began in 2019 with a nearly $13 million BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That money was earmarked for stormwater drainage, improving infrastructure, and making the street more accessible to pedestrians and wheelchair access.

Build stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development.

