Highway dedicated in honor of WWII Veteran in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of Highway 82 will serve as a reminder of the service of a Lowndes County native.

Dayton Egger Memorial Highway was dedicated in Columbus.

The road honors Egger, who helped organize the Mississippi State Guard before joining the U.S. Army during World War Two.

Egger was an Infantryman and was wounded in the Battle of Metz in France, and lost the use of his legs.

Family and friends say his wheelchair never slowed him down.

When he came home, he became a jeweler and expert watchmaker. He was also a leader in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and his church, and became active in community events.

While he was active in those things, he also found time to help others.

“He really inspired me to be more kind to people. Just growing up with the stories of him, and how he affected the community in Columbus, seeing his name on things at First Baptist, the old campus, putting in an elevator. People would just do things for him because he had given so much back to the community. So, influenced me to be more kind, more helpful to people,” said Andrew Medore, Dayton Egger’s grandson.

Dayton Egger Memorial Highway will run along Highway 82 from its intersection with Highway 45 South to the Oktibbeha County line.

