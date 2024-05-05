Highway improvement projects continue across Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced several projects all over the state, including some in Attala, Calhoun, Grenada, and Carroll counties.

In Attala County, a project is underway to replace a bridge on State Route 35 just north of Kosciusko.

That is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Work is progressing on the replacement of four bridges on State Route 9 south of Calhoun City in Calhoun County.

Work is expected to be completed in winter 2024.

A project to replace four bridges on State Route 8 over Butputter Creek is underway in Calhoun and Grenada counties.

In Grenada County, the contractor has finished pouring the last bridge deck at Bridge A.

In Calhoun County, all bridge railings have been completed.

That project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

A project to replace a bridge on State Route 35 over Big Sand Creek continues in Carroll County.

The bridge is being built in its original location, and a detour bridge was built to handle traffic during construction.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

