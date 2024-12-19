Highway Patrol advise drivers about car safety while traveling

COLUMBUS & STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Traveling is a Christmas tradition for many families.

But before you hit the road, you must ensure your vehicle is ready.

Operating a vehicle involves more than simply hopping in and driving: it requires careful preparation and attention to detail.

“Keeping a check on it and if you have questions or anything, you can come here or whoever you deal with locally, and they’ll check your car usually and give you some advice. Just somebody that you trust,” Ken Jones said.

Every mile drivers take can be essential for a safe trip to their destination.

Car Specialist Ken Jones said there are a few things you should check to ensure your vehicle is ready for the road.

“When it comes to cold weather, you need to keep your air pressure checked on your tires,” Jones said. “The TPMS sensors are in the tires now; they’ll give you an indicator, but when the pressure gets low and you try to go somewhere and you haven’t had your tires properly inflated, you can run into some trouble.”

Weather conditions can also pose a hazard to holiday travelers.

Roads can become slippery due to rain or snow affecting traction and putting drivers at risk.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol says there are safety precautions to take if you find yourself on the side of the road.

“If you are stranded out there, pull over as far to the right off the highway as you can,” Beckom said. “Put your emergency flashers on you also want to dial *47, that’ll get you to your nearest highway patrol office and we can try to get you some help out there as quick as we can.”

To ensure safety on the road during the holidays, it’s crucial to know the necessary services for your vehicle.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also says it’s better to slow things down if you run into inclement weather.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.