Contest pits highway patrol cruisers, country-wide, against each other

It’s time for the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” contest!

Filtering in from across the country, state highway patrol’s are submitting photos of their cruiser trying to land the top spot.

Wondering how to vote? Head over to the American Association of State Troopers’ Facebook page and ‘like’ your favorite cruiser! (We personally like Mississippi’s and Alabama’s the most.)

Don’t take too long to look through the list though, voting ends July 25. The winner will land on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2019 Wall Calendar.”

REMEMBER comments don’t count as votes and you must like the INDIVIDUAL photo of the cruiser, NOT, the post.

Check out Alabama’s entry below.