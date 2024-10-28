Highway Patrol substation building to be updated in Starkville, MS

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Work is ramping back up at the Mississippi Highway Patrol substation in Starkville.

Troop G is the last in the state to receive an updated building.

The current facility was built in 1964.

State leaders broke ground in the project in August 2023, just off Highway 25, near Cornerstone Park.

The contractor that won the bid abruptly closed up shop earlier this year.

A spokesperson form the state Department of Public Safety said a completion date is now Fall of 2025.

