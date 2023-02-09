Hinds County Detention Center escapee found dead in Texas

TEXAS (WCBI) – An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on murder charges.

The duo reportedly stole a church van, which was found in a lake in Texas just days after the escape.

Payne has since been recaptured and is still being held in Dallas County, Texas.

The cause of McElroy’s death is unknown, and the matter is under investigation, Jones said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter