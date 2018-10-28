Historic Airplane comes to Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Houston residents swarmed the Houston airport today for a fly in.

Pilots had the chance to show off their passion and their planes, and some of them were full of history.

- Advertisement -

A World War II fighter jet took center stage at the event.

Pilot, Frank Kimmel, says it’s nice for people to see the planes up close.

“Well you bring these airplanes out so the general public can see and remember. Seeing what the Americans greatest generation brought to WWII and remember what a great job that they did. It’s always amazing to come to an event like this and get to meet people and let them see and touch that the airplanes because you see him in a museum, but it’s different to see them fly. Do you know? Touch them in real life,” said Kimmel.

Many of the planes and the pilots are from Mississippi.