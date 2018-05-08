Historic Inauguration in Choctaw County

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – History was made Tuesday night in Weir.

Shuni Coffey was sworn in at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Coffey is the first African-American and first woman to hold the office..

She comes to office after a recent special election.

With campaigning behind her, Mayor Coffey is now ready to get to work, and bring her community together..

“It actually feels very great to be sworn in and I’m ready to make a change and make a difference and hopefully with the support of the community and with God. That it will be the best that it can be cause I really want everyone to come together as one and work together and do well.”

Coffey hopes to increase business and bring a Weir Day celebration to the town.