Historic Noxubee County Home Is Destroyed In Fire, No Injuries Reported

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A historic home in Noxubee County goes up in flames.

Rubble is all that is left of the Cavett House, also known as “Sunshine.”

Debris and charred remains are left scattered all across the yard.

According to Jeff Lee with Fire District 1, a motorist was driving by the home Wednesday night and saw the two-storey home was on fire, and alerted the fire department.

The home is located on Deerbrook Road.

Lee said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Lee said the fire department hasn’t had a chance to speak with the owners of the home, and at this time the fire is not being investigated.