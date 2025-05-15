Historical downtown building in Columbus has been sold

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A historic building in downtown Columbus has sold.

The Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors voted to sell the old Elks Lodge building.

It’s located at 3rd and Main Streets.

Board attorney John Brady said the vote happened earlier this week.

Justin Shelton offered to buy the Elks Lodge and the old Muscle white building next door for $350,000, and it was accepted.

More paperwork and due diligence must be completed before the deal is finalized.

