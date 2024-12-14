History comes to life at Living Wax Museum

QUEST students at Dorsey Attendance Center learn about historical figures through hands on, interactive assignment

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – With the touch of a button, each character in the living wax museum comes to life.

Students in the gifted program, called QUEST, were able to choose a historical figure. For months they researched their subjects, developed a presentation, and came up with an outfit, for the Living wax Museum.

Why did you choose Albert Einstein?

“He is my favorite scientist,” said Clay.

Jayden said he chose Karl Benz because he likes the Mercedes Benz cars.

What is fun about this living wax museum?

“I get to be on the news for the first time in my life, and I like dressing up and it is fun, saying my role,” said Ian who was playing Leonardo Da Vinci.

While this assignment has been a lot of fun for the students, they have also been able to utilize the four Cs of gifted education, as they craft their presentations.

“Collaboration, Creativity, Communication and Critical Thinking,” said QUEST Teacher Carley Alexander She says the living wax museum not only brings history to life but also helps parents and visitors learn more about the QUEST program.

“The takeaway for our guests would be they get to see QUEST is more than just a fun time they get pulled out of class for, it is a learning experience, an opportunity to grow and challenge their minds,” Alexander said.

Plans call for the living wax museum to be an annual interactive lesson.

In all, there were 25 historical figures represented at the living wax museum.