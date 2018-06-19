History and impact of Juneteenth celebrations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – June 19th marks the day that African-American’s all over the south learned of their freedom.

History shows in 1865 the people of Texas were informed that, along with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves were free.

Since that time it’s been a cause for celebration.

Communities throughout the country hold parades, family fun days and ceremonies to remember that historic day.

Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis, and organizer of the area Juneteenth celebration says it’s something that she hopes the younger generation continue to uphold and honor.

“The youth needs to know about our history. Many times they don’t know and they haven’t experienced the type of things our forefathers have experienced or I experience during my time so they need to keep it going,” said Davis.

The Tupelo Juneteenth Celebration will take place June 23rd at Gumtree park.