NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit and run suspect is on the loose and Crimestoppers is asking for your help.

Around 5 yesterday evening, January 11, a woman was allegedly hit by a vehicle on Martin Town Road in New Albany.

Witnesses say a dark colored vehicle hit her while she was getting her mail.

Police found the victim laying in the road, and is now in stable but critical condition.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)